In Moscow, on Yeletska Street, on the night of December 24, two employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs who participated in the war against Ukraine and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war were eliminated. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Two police officers were blown up in Moscow — sources in the DIU
At around 1 a.m., a local resident, as a sign of disagreement with the Kremlin's aggressive policy, killed two representatives of the Russian security forces.
Approaching a police car parked near the police station, the man threw an explosive package through the car window, causing an explosion.
According to a military intelligence source, the explosion killed two Russian police officers on the spot, and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries.
It was previously reported that two police officers and another person were killed in an explosion in Moscow near the site where the car of Russian General Fanil Sarvarov, who fought against Ukraine, was blown up this week.
