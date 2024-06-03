Ukrainian defenders sought and destroyed the Russian radar station 'Kasta'. They shared their work results online.
What is known about the attack on the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar
As noted in the Special Operations Forces (SOF), this radar model is considered a state-of-the-art weapon designed to control airspace, determine coordinates and recognize air targets, including those flying at extremely low altitudes.
For the first time, the "Kasta" radar was recorded in Ukraine in 2021 in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region. According to the SOF, the Russians imported equipment to counter enemy drones at that time.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 7779 (+14) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,002 (+22) units;
artillery systems — 13,280 (+47) units;
MLRS — 1090 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 824 (+3) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,739 (+40) units;
cruise missiles — 2,268 units;
warships/boats — 27 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,159 (+67) units;
special equipment — 2199 (+4) units.
