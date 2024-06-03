Ukrainian defenders sought and destroyed the Russian radar station 'Kasta'. They shared their work results online.

What is known about the attack on the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar

SOF operators discovered the location of the Russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2E2" during aerial reconnaissance on one of the operational directions, the message says. Share

As noted in the Special Operations Forces (SOF), this radar model is considered a state-of-the-art weapon designed to control airspace, determine coordinates and recognize air targets, including those flying at extremely low altitudes.

For the first time, the "Kasta" radar was recorded in Ukraine in 2021 in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region. According to the SOF, the Russians imported equipment to counter enemy drones at that time.

Our operators inflicted a fire damage on the Russian radar, one of the latest developments, which entered the SOF service, — the Ukrainian SOF statement says. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: