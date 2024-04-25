Ukrainian SOF posts footage of Russian "Buk-M1" effectively destroyment
Ukrainian SOF posts footage of Russian "Buk-M1" effectively destroyment

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) helped destroy the Russian Buk-M1. It was being prepared for launching missiles.

How did AFU destroy Russian Buk-M1?

Operators of the 3rd SOF separate regiment, during reconnaissance operations in one of the hottest directions, discovered the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy, which was preparing to launch missiles, the report says.

The fighters handed over the coordinates of the enemy target to the missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces.

"Buk-M1" did not have time to fire a single missile — it was promptly destroyed, the SOF added.

The situation at the front

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.25.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 462,980 (+1,040) people,

  • tanks — 7255 (+13) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,942 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 11,836 (+28) units,

  • MLRS — 1049 (+1) units,

  • air defence equipment — 772 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 348 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 9449 (+10),

  • cruise missiles — 2118 (+1),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 15,949 (+57) units,

  • special equipment — 1946 (+2)

The Ukrainian military repelled 27 enemy attacks in the direction of Avdiivka, held their positions, and repelled the assaults of the occupying forces in the direction of Kherson. Aviation destroyed three enemy reconnaissance drones.

In particular, as noted in the Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops are trying to achieve tactically significant successes in the Avdiivka direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the Krynky, Kherson region and are maintaining their positions in the settlement.

