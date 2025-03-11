Ukrainian soldier saves tourist's life in Venice

A Ukrainian soldier saved a North African tourist while on vacation in Venice. As it turned out, the man was bleeding from a knife wound and could have died if the brave Ukrainian had not been nearby.

The Ukrainian defender acted quickly and clearly

As journalists managed to find out, a scuffle broke out between tourists in the historic center of Venice, which instantly escalated into a fight.

One of the men pulled out a knife and began stabbing his opponent in the arm and leg.

Photo: ultrarightnow/X

The wounded man, who had previously held the enemy, let go of him, walked a few meters and fell, writes Corriere del Veneto .

According to media reports, one of the passers-by, seeing the injured man, provided him with medical assistance, while passers-by called the police and medics. The attacker managed to escape.

Photo: ultrarightnow/X

It later became known that a Ukrainian soldier on leave provided first aid to the wounded man.

20 minutes in Venice. The boy was lucky that I was near the first aid kit and the turnstiles, he would have passed out by the time the ambulance arrived, the Ukrainian defender himself wrote in X. Share