A Ukrainian soldier saved a North African tourist while on vacation in Venice. As it turned out, the man was bleeding from a knife wound and could have died if the brave Ukrainian had not been nearby.
Points of attention
- Despite the attacker fleeing the scene, the Ukrainian defender's intervention and care for the injured tourist demonstrated a selfless act of heroism.
- This story serves as a reminder of how individuals can make a difference in critical situations, emphasizing the value of compassion and readiness to help others in need.
The Ukrainian defender acted quickly and clearly
As journalists managed to find out, a scuffle broke out between tourists in the historic center of Venice, which instantly escalated into a fight.
One of the men pulled out a knife and began stabbing his opponent in the arm and leg.
The wounded man, who had previously held the enemy, let go of him, walked a few meters and fell, writes Corriere del Veneto .
According to media reports, one of the passers-by, seeing the injured man, provided him with medical assistance, while passers-by called the police and medics. The attacker managed to escape.
It later became known that a Ukrainian soldier on leave provided first aid to the wounded man.
