Ukrainian soldier saves tourist's life in Venice
Category
World
Publication date

Ukrainian soldier saves tourist's life in Venice

The Ukrainian defender acted quickly and clearly
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A Ukrainian soldier saved a North African tourist while on vacation in Venice. As it turned out, the man was bleeding from a knife wound and could have died if the brave Ukrainian had not been nearby.

Points of attention

  • Despite the attacker fleeing the scene, the Ukrainian defender's intervention and care for the injured tourist demonstrated a selfless act of heroism.
  • This story serves as a reminder of how individuals can make a difference in critical situations, emphasizing the value of compassion and readiness to help others in need.

The Ukrainian defender acted quickly and clearly

As journalists managed to find out, a scuffle broke out between tourists in the historic center of Venice, which instantly escalated into a fight.

One of the men pulled out a knife and began stabbing his opponent in the arm and leg.

Photo: ultrarightnow/X

The wounded man, who had previously held the enemy, let go of him, walked a few meters and fell, writes Corriere del Veneto .

According to media reports, one of the passers-by, seeing the injured man, provided him with medical assistance, while passers-by called the police and medics. The attacker managed to escape.

Photo: ultrarightnow/X

It later became known that a Ukrainian soldier on leave provided first aid to the wounded man.

20 minutes in Venice. The boy was lucky that I was near the first aid kit and the turnstiles, he would have passed out by the time the ambulance arrived, the Ukrainian defender himself wrote in X.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is ending support for Ukrainian F-16s, but there is a way out
French Mirage can protect Ukrainian skies
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A lot of weapons." The Kremlin panics over Ukraine's capabilities
Putin doesn't believe that Trump can save the Russian army from defeat
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New talks between Ukraine and the US — first reactions from Russia have appeared
How Russia is commenting on the talks in Saudi Arabia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?