Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged Russians not to rush to rejoice that US President Donald Trump is actively reducing aid to Ukraine, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine still have a lot of weapons in reserve.

Putin doesn't believe that Trump can save the Russian army from defeat

A new statement on this matter was made by a representative of dictator Vladimir Putin during a conference at the Higher School of Economics.

The Kremlin spokesman cynically stated that the Russian Federation must always be ready to defend its interests.

Many are now in a hurry to put on rose-colored glasses, saying that the Americans will stop supplying weapons now or have already stopped, that Musk will now turn off his communication systems, and everything will work out for us. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to Peskov, even if all assistance to Ukraine from Western allies were to cease, the Armed Forces of Ukraine would still “have a lot of weapons left.”

Recently, the Russian dictator's spokesman confirmed that official Moscow and Washington are only just beginning to restore bilateral relations.

According to media reports, Donald Trump's special representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is planning to visit Moscow for a second time to meet with Putin.