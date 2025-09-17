Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,020 Russian occupiers

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck one personnel concentration area, two artillery pieces, and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 17, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 17.09.25 were approximately

personnel — about 1,097,450 (+1,020) people

tanks — 11189 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,277 (+3) units

artillery systems — 32846 (+36) units

MLRS — 1490 (+0) units

air defense means — 1217 (+0) units

aircraft — 422 (+0) units

helicopters — 341 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAV — 60079 (+360)

cruise missiles — 3718 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61878 (+108)

special equipment — 3965 (+0)

The enemy launched two missile strikes and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 118 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,685 attacks, 73 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,206 kamikaze drones to destroy them.