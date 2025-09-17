Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,020 Russian occupiers
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,020 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 17, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck one personnel concentration area, two artillery pieces, and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces faced multiple missile strikes, air raids, and attacks, showcasing the ongoing aggression from the Russian side.
  • The use of kamikaze drones and multiple missile systems by the enemy highlights the challenging and dynamic nature of the conflict in Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 17, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 17.09.25 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,097,450 (+1,020) people

  • tanks — 11189 (+5) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,277 (+3) units

  • artillery systems — 32846 (+36) units

  • MLRS — 1490 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1217 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 422 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 341 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAV — 60079 (+360)

  • cruise missiles — 3718 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61878 (+108)

  • special equipment — 3965 (+0)

The enemy launched two missile strikes and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 118 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,685 attacks, 73 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,206 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

