Ukrainian soldiers have engaged in 63 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 63.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have engaged in 63 clashes with occupiers in various directions since the beginning of the day.
- The aggressor has carried out 46 attacks in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, including assaults from multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on May 6
Operational information as of 16:00 05/06/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 46 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems. One enemy assault action was recorded.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position nine times in the areas of Liptsy, Lyman, Starytsia, Izbitsky, and Malaya Vovcha. One of these attempts is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations towards Kurylivka and Pishchanye.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the direction of Nadiya, Novosergiyevka, Stavki, Lyman, and Yampol. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders launched nine attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Sergiyevka, and Molodetske. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Verbovye.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 11 attacks against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zlagoda, Dobropil, Hirky, Hulyaipil, Staroukrainka, and Zeleny.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Shcherbaky.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted two assault operations in the area of Antonivka and Bilogruy Island.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-