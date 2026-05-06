Ukrainian soldiers have engaged in 63 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05/06/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 46 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems. One enemy assault action was recorded.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position nine times in the areas of Liptsy, Lyman, Starytsia, Izbitsky, and Malaya Vovcha. One of these attempts is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations towards Kurylivka and Pishchanye.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the direction of Nadiya, Novosergiyevka, Stavki, Lyman, and Yampol. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.