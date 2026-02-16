Ukrainian soldiers have repelled almost 80 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 78 combat clashes with the Russian army on various fronts.
- Intensive fighting is ongoing in multiple directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Slavyansk, and others.
Current situation on the front on February 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there were six clashes with the enemy, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple launch rocket system. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance in the direction of Kurylivka, but was repulsed.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by invaders towards the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Drobyshevo, Stavky, and Lyman.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy is currently carrying out one offensive operation towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, and the fighting is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka areas. One battle is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 20 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, and Zlagoda. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the invaders towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipillya, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene and Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiylivka, Novoukrainka, Kopany, Girke, Shyroke, Charivne, Lyubitske, Vozdvizhivka. Eleven clashes are still ongoing.
