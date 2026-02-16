Ukrainian soldiers have repelled almost 80 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there were six clashes with the enemy, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple launch rocket system. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance in the direction of Kurylivka, but was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by invaders towards the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Drobyshevo, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy is currently carrying out one offensive operation towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, and the fighting is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka areas. One battle is ongoing.