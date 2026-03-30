Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 40 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there was one clash with the enemy, the enemy carried out 47 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Khatne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times to improve its position towards the settlements of Novoosinove and Kupyansk.

In the Slavyansk direction, two clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One battle is still ongoing.