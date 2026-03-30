Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 40 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 46.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 40 attacks by the invaders on various front lines.
- The enemy carried out multiple attacks and airstrikes on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, intensifying the conflict.
Current situation on the front on March 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there was one clash with the enemy, the enemy carried out 47 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Khatne.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times to improve its position towards the settlements of Novoosinove and Kupyansk.
In the Slavyansk direction, two clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 14 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Molodetske. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times in the area of Berezovoye and towards Oleksandrovkagrad and Verbovoye.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Bilogirye and towards the settlements of Staroukrainka and Zaliznychne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Novoselivka, Shyroke, and Charivne. One clash is currently ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhov direction , but carried out air strikes on Orikhov and Malaya Tokmachka.
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