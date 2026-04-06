On April 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Sheskharis oil terminal and the Be-12 amphibious aircraft of the Russian invaders.

Ukrainian soldiers report new successful strikes

In order to significantly reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck powerful blows at a number of important enemy targets.

Thus, an attack was carried out on the oil loading infrastructure of the Sheskharis oil terminal.

This time, loud explosions thundered in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the hit on an enemy target, as well as the start of a large-scale fire on the territory of the terminal.

The extent of the damage is being determined and will be announced later.

Moreover, it is indicated that a Be-12 anti-submarine amphibious aircraft came under a powerful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the defenders, the damage occurred near Kachi, TOT, Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The extent of the damage is being determined.