On the morning of September 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet had been successfully attacked in temporarily occupied Crimea.

What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?

On the night of September 11, the Naval Forces struck a communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of the 184th scientific research experimental base in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the official statement said. Share

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov

What is important to understand is that the specified communication node provided control over the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov

In addition, it is reported that the total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 09/14/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,094,610 (+880) people;

tanks — 11,184 (+3) units;

artillery systems — 32,749 (+42) units;

MLRS — 1,487 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 59,086 (+261) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,614 (+102) units;