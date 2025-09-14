Ukrainian soldiers hit the communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea — photo

On the morning of September 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet had been successfully attacked in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces continue to actively engage Russian invaders, striking multiple areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as important facilities.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia showcases the determination and strategic actions taken by Ukrainian forces in defending their territory.
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?
What is important to understand is that the specified communication node provided control over the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
In addition, it is reported that the total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 09/14/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,094,610 (+880) people;
tanks — 11,184 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 32,749 (+42) units;
MLRS — 1,487 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 59,086 (+261) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,614 (+102) units;
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-