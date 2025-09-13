In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the village of Filiya from Russian troops.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro" Oleksiy Belsky.

Filiya in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been recaptured from the enemy. The occupiers entered there, raised their flag (ed.), two groups of the 425th "Skelya" regiment rushed there, threw grenades at the occupiers, fired, took prisoners, and brought in allied troops who will continue to control this settlement.

