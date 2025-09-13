Ukrainian soldiers liberated the village of Filiya in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian occupiers
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the village of Filiya from Russian troops.

  • Ukrainian soldiers successfully liberated the village of Filiya in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian occupiers.
  • The actions of Ukrainian troops in Filiya are part of a broader operation aimed at driving out Russian troops from Ukraine.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine expelled Russian occupiers from the Branch in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro" Oleksiy Belsky.

Filiya in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been recaptured from the enemy. The occupiers entered there, raised their flag (ed.), two groups of the 425th "Skelya" regiment rushed there, threw grenades at the occupiers, fired, took prisoners, and brought in allied troops who will continue to control this settlement.

We remind you that 80 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops since the beginning of the day.

Fighting continues on six front lines, with the enemy continuing to attack most heavily on the Pokrovsky direction.

Ukraine
