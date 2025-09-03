Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army near Tovsty in the Donetsk region

On September 3, it became known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to repel Russian invaders near the settlement of Tovste in the Donetsk region. This was noted by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project.
Points of attention
- The Russian army conducted numerous air strikes and attacks in the region, demonstrating increased aggressiveness.
- Analysts report a high number of combat clashes and airstrikes, with the enemy focusing on new areas of conflict near Filia and along the Yanvarske-Ternove line.
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?
Despite this, it is indicated that it has not yet been possible to stop the infiltration of small enemy groups between Zeleny Gay and Tovsty into Iskra.
On the indicated sections of the front, the Russian invaders are being destroyed or taken prisoner.
What is important to understand is that over the past 24 hours, 166 combat clashes took place on the front.
On September 2, the Russian army carried out 81 air strikes and dropped 150 guided bombs.
Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 4,809 attacks, including 60 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,173 kamikaze drones for attacks.
