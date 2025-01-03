Ukrainian soldiers thwarted 3 large-scale operations of the Russian army at once

In 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented the Russian occupiers from capturing Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia.
Points of attention
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the contribution of Ukrainian defenders to the preservation of peaceful cities.
- A new meeting with Donald Trump is considered a hopeful step towards ending the war.
Ukrainian defenders once again saved Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhia
This was announced by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky during his first interview in 2025.
According to him, we are talking about the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the fall and winter of 2024.
The Head of State emphasized that these are Ukrainian cities, and he would like to thank the people who live in them:
Zelensky believes that Trump will help Ukraine
As the head of state noted, he has already had several conversations with US President-elect Donald Trump.
The Ukrainian leader does not hide that President Trump's unpredictability should primarily concern the aggressor country, Russia.
By the way, Zelensky also confirmed that he may meet with Donald Trump shortly after the inauguration, which will take place on January 20.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-