Ukrainian soldiers thwarted 3 large-scale operations of the Russian army at once

In 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented the Russian occupiers from capturing Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia.

This was announced by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky during his first interview in 2025.

According to him, we are talking about the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the fall and winter of 2024.

Autumn-winter 2024 is the failure of three operations of the Russian Federation to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia. I believe that the good guys here are primarily the soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State emphasized that these are Ukrainian cities, and he would like to thank the people who live in them:

"They have passed a serious test," Zelenskyy recalled.

Zelensky believes that Trump will help Ukraine

As the head of state noted, he has already had several conversations with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump can be decisive. I think that's the most important thing for us. He, his qualities, they are like that. He can be decisive in this war. He can stop Putin — it's fair to say, help us stop Putin. He can do it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader does not hide that President Trump's unpredictability should primarily concern the aggressor country, Russia.

I think he really wants to end the war. I think that's true.

By the way, Zelensky also confirmed that he may meet with Donald Trump shortly after the inauguration, which will take place on January 20.