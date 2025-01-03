What can save Ukraine from a new war with Russia — Volker's explanation

Ukraine should do everything possible to join NATO, as this is the only thing that can protect it from new invasions by the aggressor country Russia. This opinion was shared by former US State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.
Points of attention
- Ukraine should actively work towards joining NATO to save itself from potential Russian invasions.
- Putin is not ready for a long war, but he is trying to hide it.
- Kurt Volker believes that the end of the war could occur in 2025.
Volker gave Ukraine important advice
As the American diplomat notes, talks about Ukraine's accession to the Alliance do not stop, because everyone understands that NATO is the only thing that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears and respects.
He also emphasized that official Kyiv should do everything possible to join the Alliance as soon as possible.
According to Volker, the accession process should begin immediately after the ceasefire.
Can Trump end the war in a few months?
According to Kurt Volker, this is indeed quite realistic, especially considering that Putin knows that his economy is in very bad shape.
The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that inflation in the Russian Federation has reached over 30%, and interest rates are currently above 21%.
Kurt Volker does not hide that he is currently optimistic that Trump can stop the war within 2025.
