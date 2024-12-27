Ukrainian soldiers thwarted an important operation of the Russian army in the Kherson region

Russian invaders tried to land on Kozatsky Island on the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to repel the enemy, inflicting losses on them.

The speaker of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, as for the Dnieper or Kherson directions, the Russian occupiers do not stop assault actions and shelling there.

Over the past day, he continued his attempts to land on Kozatsky Island, but was unsuccessful, suffered losses and was unable to land. He suffered losses in equipment, in particular, in boats, floating vehicles, and personnel. Share

In addition, it is noted that slightly fewer assaults were recorded in the Vremiv direction, but they were no less fierce than in previous days.

The Russian army is doing everything possible to carry out assault operations with small groups of infantry supported by military equipment, tanks, aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Vladislav Voloshyn stressed that the Russian army continues to actively conduct aerial and engineering reconnaissance in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions.

According to his data, over the past 24 hours, almost 150 Russian servicemen, several pieces of equipment and tanks were destroyed in the south of the front.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 27, 2024

personnel — about 782 thousand 510 (+1 thousand 650) people,

tanks — 9,644 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,951 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 21,379 (+22) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 32 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,999 (+28),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 3 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,262 (+82) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 668 (+1)