According to Eurostat, more than 200,000 Ukrainians in Germany lost their temporary protection status between July and September of this year.

What is known about the reasons for the mass exodus of Ukrainians from Germany

It is noted that the number of Ukrainians in Germany has already sharply decreased from 1.37 million to 1.11 million people who retain the status of temporary protection.

It is emphasized that the temporary protection status of some Ukrainians has ceased to be valid in the registers, because these citizens either received a new protection status or left the country.

In general, according to Eurostat, 4 million 112 thousand Ukrainians left for EU countries since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

Where the largest number of Ukrainians live among the EU countries

At the same time, Germany still has the largest number of Ukrainians compared to other EU countries and the world.

After Germany, the largest number of Ukrainians live in Poland, where 976,205 Ukrainian citizens currently live, or 23.7% of the total number of Ukrainians in EU countries.

The third place in terms of the number of Ukrainians is occupied by the Czech Republic, where 369,000 Ukrainian citizens live.

Since the end of June 2024, there has been an increase in the number of Ukrainian citizens in Poland, where another 10,430 people arrived; in the Czech Republic — +8,834; in Romania — +4,250.

The largest number of Ukrainian refugees in relation to local residents is observed in the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Poland.

There are about 26-33 recipients of temporary protection per 1,000 citizens in these countries.

Almost half of refugees in European countries are adult women (45.3%), followed by children (32.4%) and adult men (22.4%).