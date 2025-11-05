Ukrainians will receive 50 thousand UAH after the birth of a child

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted bill No. 13532, according to which the amount of state assistance for families with children will change in 2026. Thus, after the birth of a baby, parents will receive a one-time payment of 50 thousand hryvnias.

The state has increased financial assistance for parents

According to the people's deputies, this bill creates conditions for increasing the birth rate.

First of all, it is about combining parenthood with professional employment by supporting families during the prenatal, postpartum, and postnatal periods of caring for a child after birth.

The approved document states that the amount of assistance next year will be:

7 thousand hryvnias — payment in connection with pregnancy and childbirth for women without state social insurance, except for military personnel, for whom the benefit will be 100% of the cash benefit;

50 thousand — one-time benefit at the birth of a child;

7 thousand — monthly payment for caring for a child until he reaches one year of age;

8 thousand — assistance for caring for a child aged one to three years under the "e-Nursery" program in the event of full-time employment of one of the parents or guardians caring for the child;

8 thousand hryvnias — cash payment for care under the "eSadok" program;

5 thousand hryvnias — one-time cash assistance to first-grade students under the "Student Package" program.

In addition, it is emphasized that payments to parents will be paid until the baby reaches the age of one year if the child was born in 2025.