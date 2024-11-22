According to the instructions of NEC "Ukrenergo", the schedule of power outages during Saturday, November 23, will be reduced to one queue.

How will the lights be turned off on Saturday, November 23

On Saturday, as noted in Ukrenergo, one round of blackouts will be applied from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ukrenergo reminded that the reason for the temporary introduction of restrictions is the damage to energy facilities during the massive missile and drone attack by the Russians on November 17.

It is also known that emergency recovery works are currently ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy to work as soon as possible.

In addition, Ukrenergo noted that during the day, November 23, Ukraine imported electricity from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 7,408 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 817 MW.

What is known about the consequences of Russian occupiers' attacks on substations supplying Ukrainian nuclear power plants

According to the Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, during a series of massive attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of November 16-17 and in the morning of November 17, 4 key substations for powering Ukrainian nuclear power plants were damaged.

Grossi noted that the real risks for nuclear power plants in Ukraine became quite obvious after last weekend, when Ukraine's energy infrastructure suffered from massive attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.