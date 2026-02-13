Umerov announced talks with Russia in Geneva

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov officially confirmed that Kyiv has already agreed to the next round of peace talks to end the Russian war. They are scheduled to take place on February 17-18.

New talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US — where and when

The next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17–18. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has already begun preparations for this meeting.

He also officially confirmed that the President of Ukraine had determined the preliminary composition of the negotiating team:

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov;

Head of OPU Kyrylo Budanov,

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov,

David Arakhamia, head of the Servants of the People faction,

First Deputy Head of the OPU Serhiy Kyslytsia,

Deputy Head of the State Security Service Vadym Skibitsky.

According to Umerov, this negotiating group was formed taking into account the military, political, and security components of the process.