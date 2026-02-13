Umerov announced talks with Russia in Geneva
Category
Politics
Publication date

Umerov announced talks with Russia in Geneva

Rustem Umerov
New talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US - where and when
Читати українською

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov officially confirmed that Kyiv has already agreed to the next round of peace talks to end the Russian war. They are scheduled to take place on February 17-18.

Points of attention

  • The goal of the negotiations remains stable and lasting peace, with an emphasis on working towards substantive solutions within the defined framework.
  • The announcement highlights Ukraine's commitment to engaging in serious and responsible dialogue for the resolution of the conflict.

New talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US — where and when

The next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17–18.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has already begun preparations for this meeting.

He also officially confirmed that the President of Ukraine had determined the preliminary composition of the negotiating team:

  • Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov;

  • Head of OPU Kyrylo Budanov,

  • Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov,

  • David Arakhamia, head of the Servants of the People faction,

  • First Deputy Head of the OPU Serhiy Kyslytsia,

  • Deputy Head of the State Security Service Vadym Skibitsky.

According to Umerov, this negotiating group was formed taking into account the military, political, and security components of the process.

We will work on substantive solutions within the framework defined by the head of state. The goal is unchanged — stable and lasting peace. We are preparing for serious and responsible work, — the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian companies lost 7 trillion rubles due to the war against Ukraine
Putin is killing Russian business with a war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is advancing in Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail — Rutte
Rutte again ridiculed Putin and the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Armed Forces launch new counterattacks after blocking Starlink for Russians
Starlink blocking for the Russians gave the Ukrainian Armed Forces a chance for a new breakthrough

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?