The World Food Program of the United Nations has extended the payment of additional cash assistance to pensioners until the end of 2024.

Pensioners who meet the conditions of the program will receive payments in the amount equal to the difference between UAH 3,250 and the amount of the pension they receive.

Pensioners who meet the following conditions are entitled to receive assistance:

receive a pension of less than UAH 3,250;

live in the territories of active or possible hostilities (according to the list of the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories);

have not received additional cash payments from international organizations and/or housing assistance for internally displaced persons since March 1, 2023.

Additional cash assistance from the UN WFP is paid to pensioners who live in the regions of active or possible hostilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

Russians use "social workers" on TOT to collect confidential information

The so-called social workers, who consist of activists of the United Russia party of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, upon arrival at the TOT receive instructions on collecting information among pensioners.

In particular, during visits, they should learn:

who does not yet have a passport of the Russian Federation;

who maintains contact with relatives in the free territories;

a list of those potentially not loyal to the occupation authorities.

The Center of National Resistance notes that any "voluntary processes" in Russia are demonstrative and used for propaganda. Therefore, each participant in such processes is an enemy and, therefore, will bear responsibility for his crimes.