Unidentified drone causes flight suspension at Munich airport
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World
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Unidentified drone causes flight suspension at Munich airport

Munich Airport
Читати українською
Source:  Euronews

On May 30, flights were suspended at Munich Airport after reports of a possible drone flight.

Points of attention

  • Flights were suspended at Munich Airport after reports of a possible drone flight, causing disruptions and diversions of over 20 flights to other airports.
  • Two pilots spotted an unidentified drone at Munich Airport, leading to the closure of runways and the deployment of emergency services for inspections.

An unidentified drone was flying over Munich Airport

A police spokesman said that at around 9:00 a.m., two pilots in different aircraft on the runway reported seeing a drone over the airport.

In coordination with the German air traffic control service, security authorities decided to close the runways.

Flights resumed around 10:05 a.m., after emergency services identified no threat to the public.

Police operations, including a search of the area by police helicopter, yielded no results, a police spokesman said.

During the closure, more than 20 flights scheduled to land in Munich were diverted to other airports, an airport spokesman said.

In October 2025, the airport was closed several times due to suspicious drones.

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