Unidentified drone causes flight suspension at Munich airport

On May 30, flights were suspended at Munich Airport after reports of a possible drone flight.

An unidentified drone was flying over Munich Airport

A police spokesman said that at around 9:00 a.m., two pilots in different aircraft on the runway reported seeing a drone over the airport.

In coordination with the German air traffic control service, security authorities decided to close the runways.

Flights resumed around 10:05 a.m., after emergency services identified no threat to the public.

Police operations, including a search of the area by police helicopter, yielded no results, a police spokesman said. Share

During the closure, more than 20 flights scheduled to land in Munich were diverted to other airports, an airport spokesman said.