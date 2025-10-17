Unique special operation. Ukrainian soldiers return a veteran of the AFU and a National Guardsman from TOT

Ukrainian defenders conducted a unique special operation and freed from occupation a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a serviceman of the National Guard, who had been in captivity and slavery in the Luhansk region for over 3 years.
Points of attention
Ukrainian soldiers took out a veteran of the AFU and a National Guardsman from the TOT
Fighters of the special reconnaissance unit of the Naval Forces "Yangola" conducted an operation, as part of which they returned home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard.
Both men had been missing for over three years, but it turned out they were in captivity and slavery in temporarily occupied territory.
The mother of the released veteran, who is also a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, appealed to the military ombudsman Olga Reshetylova. She reported that her son, after numerous tortures, is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.
Special Intelligence Unit Officer Artem Dyblenko said that the operation was complex and risky.
In fact, there were two parallel special operations taking place — the boys were taken out separately from each other until a certain stage.
According to him, neither the NGU fighter nor the AFU veteran knew the details of the operation, completely trusting the intelligence officers and clearly following their instructions.
