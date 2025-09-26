Unknown drones spotted in northern Germany — what countermeasures were taken

After Denmark, unidentified drones have been spotted in northern Germany, over Schleswig-Holstein. As a result, local police are stepping up their protection against drones.

Unidentified drones flying over Germany

Several drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein on the night of September 26.

According to local Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waak, suspicions of espionage are currently being investigated. Share

At the same time, the minister did not provide information on the number and location of the drones. The state police, in cooperation with other northern German states, are strengthening protection against drones.

According to Sütterlin-Waak, all services are on high alert, and the security situation has not changed.

Niklas Dürbrück, spokesman for the Social Democratic Party of Germany's faction on internal security, is concerned about this news.

The northern German states, together with the federal government and, if necessary, in coordination with our Danish neighbors, must be able to respond effectively to such events as quickly as possible. Share

It is noted that there have already been several drone incidents in Schleswig-Holstein. In early September, special police forces blocked a cargo ship in the North Sea Canal that was likely being used as a base for drone flights.

In January, drones were allegedly flown repeatedly over the Patriot air defense base in Schwesing near Husum (North Friesland district).

In Brunsbüttel (Dithmarschen district) in August 2024, numerous illegal drone flights over critical infrastructure were recorded.