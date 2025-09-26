Unknown drones spotted in northern Germany — what countermeasures were taken
Unknown drones spotted in northern Germany — what countermeasures were taken

Unknown drone
Source:  online.ua

After Denmark, unidentified drones have been spotted in northern Germany, over Schleswig-Holstein. As a result, local police are stepping up their protection against drones.

Points of attention

  • Unidentified drones have been spotted in northern Germany, prompting the local police to increase protection measures against potential security threats.
  • Authorities are actively investigating suspicions of espionage related to the drone sightings, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the need for enhanced security measures.
  • Collaborative efforts between northern German states and federal authorities are underway to strengthen protection against drones and respond effectively to such incidents.

Unidentified drones flying over Germany

Several drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein on the night of September 26.

According to local Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waak, suspicions of espionage are currently being investigated.

At the same time, the minister did not provide information on the number and location of the drones. The state police, in cooperation with other northern German states, are strengthening protection against drones.

According to Sütterlin-Waak, all services are on high alert, and the security situation has not changed.

Niklas Dürbrück, spokesman for the Social Democratic Party of Germany's faction on internal security, is concerned about this news.

The northern German states, together with the federal government and, if necessary, in coordination with our Danish neighbors, must be able to respond effectively to such events as quickly as possible.

It is noted that there have already been several drone incidents in Schleswig-Holstein. In early September, special police forces blocked a cargo ship in the North Sea Canal that was likely being used as a base for drone flights.

In January, drones were allegedly flown repeatedly over the Patriot air defense base in Schwesing near Husum (North Friesland district).

In Brunsbüttel (Dithmarschen district) in August 2024, numerous illegal drone flights over critical infrastructure were recorded.

