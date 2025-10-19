Unknown people robbed the Louvre — first details

On October 19, it became officially known about the robbery of the famous Louvre Museum, located in the center of the French capital. Law enforcement officers have already arrived at the scene of the crime.
The Louvre robbery — what is known so far
As journalists managed to find out, the crime occurred directly during the opening.
The French Minister of Culture officially confirmed that no one was killed or injured.
The investigation has already begun. The museum is currently closed to visitors.
According to the latest information, unknown persons may have stolen jewels that belonged to Napoleon and the Empress.
According to preliminary information, the criminals may have used a freight elevator to get directly to the target room in the Apollo Gallery.
What is important to understand is that the "Regent" — the largest diamond in the collection weighing over 140 carats — remained in the museum.
