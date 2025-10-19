Unknown people robbed the Louvre — first details
Unknown people robbed the Louvre — first details

Source:  BBC

On October 19, it became officially known about the robbery of the famous Louvre Museum, located in the center of the French capital. Law enforcement officers have already arrived at the scene of the crime.

  • Law enforcement officers and the French Minister of Culture have confirmed the incident, with an ongoing investigation and the museum temporarily closed to visitors.
  • Stay tuned for further updates on this daring robbery at the iconic Louvre Museum, a major cultural heritage site in France.

As journalists managed to find out, the crime occurred directly during the opening.

The French Minister of Culture officially confirmed that no one was killed or injured.

The investigation has already begun. The museum is currently closed to visitors.

According to the latest information, unknown persons may have stolen jewels that belonged to Napoleon and the Empress.

The museum was robbed by several unknown individuals wearing masks that completely covered their faces. They may have entered the building from the Seine side, where construction work is currently underway.

According to preliminary information, the criminals may have used a freight elevator to get directly to the target room in the Apollo Gallery.

They were able to steal nine items from the collection of jewels belonging to Napoleon and the Empress, including a necklace, a brooch, and a tiara. These items were displayed in display cases dedicated to Napoleon and the French monarchs.

What is important to understand is that the "Regent" — the largest diamond in the collection weighing over 140 carats — remained in the museum.

