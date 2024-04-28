Unknown persons burned two locomotives in Orenburg and Vladikavkaz in Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

Unknown persons burned two locomotives in Orenburg and Vladikavkaz in Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Locomotives
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that in Russia, unknown persons burned two diesel locomotives in recent days.

Destruction of locomotives in Russia

In the message of the GUR, it is stated that on April 28, 2024, in the city of Orenburg in Russia, unknown persons burned to the ground a diesel locomotive of the brand "2ТЕ10М".

At the same time, a similar incident happened two days earlier, on April 26, in the city of Vladikavkaz - that night, a fire destroyed the ChME-3 diesel locomotive.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that the elimination of rolling stock on Russian railways reduces the possibilities of military logistics of the aggressor state.

GUR operations on the territory of Russia

Earlier, GUR reported that on the night of April 26, an enemy Ka-32 multipurpose helicopter was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

According to intelligence, the airfield belongs to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and is operated jointly with the Gazpromavia company, which is part of the structure of JSC Gazprom.

And on April 17, the GUR reported that a Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Russian Samara, which the occupiers used to transport weapons and personnel for the war in Ukraine. Its value can be from 10 to 15 million dollars.

On April 17, 2024, a Mi-8 transport helicopter was destroyed at the Kryazh airfield in the city of Samara. The aggressor used the specified helicopter in the war against Ukraine to transport weapons and personnel, the message said.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU posts footage of Russian Ka-32 helicopter destroying at air base in Moscow
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ka-32

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?