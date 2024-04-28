Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the newest Russian anti-drone radar "Repeynik"

Ukrainian scouts destroyed the newest Russian anti-drone radar "Repejnik" with the help of a drone.

Video of the destruction of the Russian radar "Repeynik"

The GUR reported that on April 26, 2024, military scouts discovered and inflicted fire damage on the communication hardware and the newest radar station of the enemy "Repejnik".

The operation was carried out by the fighters of the "Geese 9" group together with the unit of active actions of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

What is "Repeynik" radar

According to the GUR, the Russians began supplying the "Repeynik" portable radar to the troops only in 2022.

Its cost is about 10 million rubles or 100 thousand dollars.

The station served the occupiers to detect small air targets, in particular drones, at a distance of up to 15 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 5 kilometers. Share

According to the "Military" portal, in addition to drones, the station can detect vehicles and people.

The complex includes a radar and an electronic warfare tower. The time for unfolding and collapsing the entire complex is 5 minutes.

This radar station can detect drones at a distance of up to 15 km, an altitude of up to 5 km and a speed of up to 200 km/h.

The target detection range, depending on the size, varies from 2 to 15 km, and the range of suppression by means of EW is 1.5 km.