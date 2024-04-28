Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the newest Russian anti-drone radar "Repeynik"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the newest Russian anti-drone radar "Repeynik"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
radar "Repeynik"
Читати українською

Ukrainian scouts destroyed the newest Russian anti-drone radar "Repejnik" with the help of a drone.

Video of the destruction of the Russian radar "Repeynik"

The GUR reported that on April 26, 2024, military scouts discovered and inflicted fire damage on the communication hardware and the newest radar station of the enemy "Repejnik".

The operation was carried out by the fighters of the "Geese 9" group together with the unit of active actions of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

What is "Repeynik" radar

According to the GUR, the Russians began supplying the "Repeynik" portable radar to the troops only in 2022.

Its cost is about 10 million rubles or 100 thousand dollars.

The station served the occupiers to detect small air targets, in particular drones, at a distance of up to 15 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 5 kilometers.

According to the "Military" portal, in addition to drones, the station can detect vehicles and people.

The complex includes a radar and an electronic warfare tower. The time for unfolding and collapsing the entire complex is 5 minutes.

This radar station can detect drones at a distance of up to 15 km, an altitude of up to 5 km and a speed of up to 200 km/h.

The target detection range, depending on the size, varies from 2 to 15 km, and the range of suppression by means of EW is 1.5 km.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU posts footage of Russian Ka-32 helicopter destroying at air base in Moscow
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ka-32
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
HUR attacked the newest radar of the Russian army worth more than 5 million dollars - video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
HUR attacked the newest radar of the Russian army worth more than 5 million dollars - video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU and Ukrainian hackers carried out a cyber attack on the network of the Russian provider
Ukrainian hacker

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?