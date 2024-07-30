What is known about the consequences of large-scale sabotage in France

Journalists of the publication, referring to the statement of the French telecommunications company SFR, note that the attack on the network was carried out on July 29 between one and three in the morning, Paris time.

It is emphasized that currently the provider is forced to use alternative routes to serve customers, although the redirection of traffic may lead to a decrease in speed.

Representatives of other operators Iliad SA's Free and Netalis also announced attacks on their communication systems.

A representative of the Paris prosecutor's office said that law enforcement officers are analyzing the situation with regional colleagues.

What is known about the vulnerability of the French Internet network

Journalists of the publication note that this large-scale attack caught the French authorities by surprise.

What is impressive is the geographical scale of these cuts, which took place in nine different departments, - emphasizes the head of the telecommunications federation, Romain Bonenfant. Share

It is noted that France hosts a huge network of long-distance Internet cables, of which the SFR company alone accounts for 120,000 kilometers.

Cables usually run through underground conduits that are only accessible through manholes.

In some cases, these cables run along railway lines and rivers.