"Until there is a ceasefire". Trump threatens Russia with new, massive sanctions

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sweeping sanctions against Russia. Tariffs on Russian goods are also being discussed.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump is considering imposing comprehensive sanctions and tariffs on Russia as a response to the conflict in Ukraine.
- Trump emphasizes the need for Ukraine and Russia to engage in negotiations promptly to establish peace and halt the ongoing conflict.
- The potential sanctions against Russia are intended to pressure the country into agreeing to a ceasefire and finalizing a peace agreement.
Trump threatens Russia with sanctions “for the sake of peace”
He wrote about this in Truth Social.
He called on Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table "right now" before "it's too late."
