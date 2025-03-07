"Until there is a ceasefire". Trump threatens Russia with new, massive sanctions
"Until there is a ceasefire". Trump threatens Russia with new, massive sanctions

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sweeping sanctions against Russia. Tariffs on Russian goods are also being discussed.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump is considering imposing comprehensive sanctions and tariffs on Russia as a response to the conflict in Ukraine.
  • Trump emphasizes the need for Ukraine and Russia to engage in negotiations promptly to establish peace and halt the ongoing conflict.
  • The potential sanctions against Russia are intended to pressure the country into agreeing to a ceasefire and finalizing a peace agreement.

Trump threatens Russia with sanctions “for the sake of peace”

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

Based on the fact that Russia is currently simply "threshing" Ukraine on the battlefield, I am strongly considering the possibility of imposing large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire is reached and a final peace agreement is reached.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He called on Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table "right now" before "it's too late."

Trump's statement

