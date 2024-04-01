Uralmashzavod military defence plant fires in Russian Ekaterinburg

Russian mass media report about a fire in one of the workshops of the Uralmashzavod enterprise in Yekaterinburg.

Fire at the Uralmashzavod

Propaganda publications also report that the roof collapsed in one of the shops due to the fire. Allegedly, there are no victims.

The total area of the fire is 4,000 m2.

Currently, it is known that workshop No. 57, where about 500 liters of varnish were stored, is on fire. Smoke from the fire can be seen from different parts of the city, according to Russian Telegram channels.