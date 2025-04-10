US and Russia exchange prisoners in Saudi Arabia

Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said. The exchange took place in Saudi Arabia.

The US and Russia exchanged prisoners: what is known

The US has taken away American-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina.

Russia sentenced her to 12 years in prison for high treason for allegedly donating to the American charity Razom for Ukraine for the benefit of Ukraine.

Karelin arrived in Russia in January 2024 to visit relatives. She was detained at the airport and her phone was checked. The FSB accused her of alleged treason.

Russia has taken German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov away.

He was arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of the United States for smuggling American-made microelectronics to Russia. In total, he managed to deliver weapons components worth about $225,000 to Russia.