US court orders removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center

A federal court in Washington has ruled to remove US President Donald Trump's name from the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, declaring the institution's decision to rename it illegal.

Trump's name will disappear from the Kennedy Center's name

District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Trump administration must remove all signs bearing the president's name within 14 days and remove references to the "Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" from official materials.

The court ruling noted that the Kennedy Center's name is enshrined in federal law and can only be changed by Congress. The judge concluded that the institution's board exceeded its authority when it unilaterally decided to add Trump's name to the cultural institution's name.

Cooper also temporarily blocked plans to close the Kennedy Center while it undergoes a major renovation.

In his opinion, the institution's management did not take into account all the consequences of such a step for the cultural programs and memorial mission of the center. Share

In response, Trump said he would work with Congress to transfer the center to another administration. He said he had no interest in continuing to participate in the project unless he could implement his own vision for reforming the institution.

The lawsuit was filed by Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who sits on the Kennedy Center's board. She welcomed the court's decision, saying the cultural institution belongs to the American people, not individual politicians.

They wrote that Trump could be banned from renaming any federal buildings, land, or other objects in his honor.