US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who will soon resign, “declassified bio-laboratories” in Ukraine that are allegedly funded by the US government.

Hubbard fuels fiction about biolabs in Ukraine

According to the US Director of National Intelligence, she has data on facilities where research into biological pathogens, including dangerous ones, is ongoing.

Tulsi Gabbard assures that such biolabs exist in many countries, but it is in Ukraine that they “may be under threat” due to the Russian war.

Against this background, she also added that American intelligence had previously warned about the possible storage of dangerous pathogens in one of the "US-funded biolaboratories in Ukraine."

Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that the "map" of Gabbard's office indicated the incorrect location of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Moreover, he marked one of the locations as "Cherniv", not "Chernihiv".

According to Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller, Hubbard simply once again "seized the opportunity to spread one of her favorite conspiracy theories," so these publications should definitely not be taken seriously.

Bellingcat investigative journalist Hristo Grozev also commented on this issue.