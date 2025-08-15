US intelligence warned of new complications for Patriot operations in Ukraine — what happened

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reported that new modifications of Russian ballistic missiles, which are capable of changing the flight trajectory and using deception tools, are complicating the operation of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.

Modified Russian missiles complicate Patriot operations in Ukraine

According to intelligence, Russia has increased its use of missiles with maneuvering trajectories and electronic decoys in recent months, reducing the effectiveness of the Patriots that Ukraine relies on to counter ballistic strikes.

Ukraine currently has five Patriot batteries: three provided by the US, one by Romania, and one jointly supplied by Germany and the Netherlands.

Although Ukrainian forces have received additional interceptors, experts note that even with them it is not always possible to neutralize the new Russian missiles.

Most often, we are talking about Iskander-M and KN-23 missiles, which can deviate from the standard ballistic trajectory, which makes it much more difficult to predict their movement and timely interception.

US intelligence does not specify which type of missiles is the most problematic, but emphasizes that technological improvements make their destruction much more difficult, creating serious challenges for Ukrainian air defenses.