US intelligence warned of new complications for Patriot operations in Ukraine — what happened
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

US intelligence warned of new complications for Patriot operations in Ukraine — what happened

Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  The War Zone

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reported that new modifications of Russian ballistic missiles, which are capable of changing the flight trajectory and using deception tools, are complicating the operation of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has reported that new modifications of Russian ballistic missiles are complicating the operation of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.
  • Russia's increased use of missiles with maneuvering trajectories and electronic decoys is reducing the effectiveness of the Patriots relied upon by Ukraine to counter ballistic strikes.
  • Despite additional interceptors, Ukrainian forces are struggling to neutralize the new Russian missiles, such as Iskander-M and KN-23, which can deviate from the standard ballistic trajectory.

Modified Russian missiles complicate Patriot operations in Ukraine

According to intelligence, Russia has increased its use of missiles with maneuvering trajectories and electronic decoys in recent months, reducing the effectiveness of the Patriots that Ukraine relies on to counter ballistic strikes.

Ukraine currently has five Patriot batteries: three provided by the US, one by Romania, and one jointly supplied by Germany and the Netherlands.

Although Ukrainian forces have received additional interceptors, experts note that even with them it is not always possible to neutralize the new Russian missiles.

Most often, we are talking about Iskander-M and KN-23 missiles, which can deviate from the standard ballistic trajectory, which makes it much more difficult to predict their movement and timely interception.

US intelligence does not specify which type of missiles is the most problematic, but emphasizes that technological improvements make their destruction much more difficult, creating serious challenges for Ukrainian air defenses.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Patriot for Ukraine. What the Pentagon is agreeing to
Pentagon agrees to provide Ukraine with Patriot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will transfer 2 Patriot systems to Ukraine at once
Germany announced the provision of Patriot to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Patriot radar repaired in Germany after being damaged by Russian shelling
Patriot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?