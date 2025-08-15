US intelligence warned of new complications for Patriot operations in Ukraine — what happened

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reported that new modifications of Russian ballistic missiles, which are capable of changing the flight trajectory and using deception tools, are complicating the operation of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.
- The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has reported that new modifications of Russian ballistic missiles are complicating the operation of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.
- Russia's increased use of missiles with maneuvering trajectories and electronic decoys is reducing the effectiveness of the Patriots relied upon by Ukraine to counter ballistic strikes.
- Despite additional interceptors, Ukrainian forces are struggling to neutralize the new Russian missiles, such as Iskander-M and KN-23, which can deviate from the standard ballistic trajectory.
According to intelligence, Russia has increased its use of missiles with maneuvering trajectories and electronic decoys in recent months, reducing the effectiveness of the Patriots that Ukraine relies on to counter ballistic strikes.
Although Ukrainian forces have received additional interceptors, experts note that even with them it is not always possible to neutralize the new Russian missiles.
Most often, we are talking about Iskander-M and KN-23 missiles, which can deviate from the standard ballistic trajectory, which makes it much more difficult to predict their movement and timely interception.
US intelligence does not specify which type of missiles is the most problematic, but emphasizes that technological improvements make their destruction much more difficult, creating serious challenges for Ukrainian air defenses.
