US-Iran talks underway in Islamabad, Pakistan
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Politics
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US-Iran talks underway in Islamabad, Pakistan

Dee Vance
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Source:  CNN

Trilateral talks between the US and Iran began in Islamabad on April 11, mediated by Pakistan.

Points of attention

  • Trilateral talks between the US and Iran are being facilitated in Islamabad, Pakistan, with the mediation of Pakistan.
  • Key representatives, including Vice President J. Dee Vance, are actively engaging in negotiations between the US and Iran.

Trilateral talks between the US and Iran are being held in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan

This was reported by CNN, citing a senior White House official.

As this representative stated in a statement to journalists accompanying the American delegation, the negotiations are taking place in the format of personal meetings between representatives of the United States, Pakistan, and Iran.

The American delegation is led by Vice President J. Dee Vance, which also includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to a list provided by the White House, two of Vance's top advisers are also participating in the talks — his national security adviser Andrew Baker and special adviser for Asian affairs Michael Vance.

According to the state-run Tasnim news agency, the Iranian delegation in Islamabad consists of 71 people, including negotiators, experts, media representatives and security personnel.

According to a White House spokesman, the US has also brought to Islamabad "a full complement of US experts on relevant issues", as well as "additional experts" from Washington to provide support for the talks.

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