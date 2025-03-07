US preparing to close nearly 10 consulates in Western Europe

The U.S. State Department is preparing to close nearly a dozen consulates, mostly located in Western Europe, as Washington seeks to reduce its staff worldwide.

This is reported by anonymous American officials.

In particular, the US Department of State is considering the possibility of uniting expert bureaus at its headquarters in Washington: this concerns the areas of human rights, refugees, criminal justice, etc.

The news agency adds that American missions around the world have asked to consider reducing American and local staff by at least 10%, as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have launched a campaign to cut spending in the US federal budget.

During the election campaign, Trump promised to "clean up the deep state" by firing bureaucrats he considered disloyal. Share

According to critics, the potential reduction of US diplomatic missions, along with the elimination of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), risks undermining American leadership and leaving a dangerous space that could be filled by adversaries — Russia and China.

Three Reuters sources told Reuters that Leipzig, Hamburg and Düsseldorf in Germany, Bordeaux, Rennes, Lyon and Strasbourg in France and Florence in Italy are on the list of smaller consulates the State Department is considering closing, along with the US consulates in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Ponta Delgada.