US presidential election. The first polling stations were opened for voting
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Voting has begun at polling stations in the US presidential elections. Precincts on the East Coast were the first to open.

Points of attention

  • The first polling stations on the East Coast of the USA have opened for voting.
  • Americans are choosing between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for the post of president.
  • Democrats have a slight lead in early voting.
  • The results are already known from the first precinct in the state of New Hampshire.
  • Votes are counted and declared faster at Dixville Notch than anywhere else in the United States.

The US presidential election began at the polling stations

As noted, the first polling stations opened at 06:00 Eastern time (13:00 Kyiv time) in the states of Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia.

In western Kentucky, precincts will open at 7:00 a.m., and in Maine, they will open between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., depending on population.

The latest polls will open in Hawaii — at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (7:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

The first precincts will close at 7:00 p.m. ET (03:00 a.m. Nov. 6, Kyiv time) in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. The latter — in Hawaii and Alaska — will end work at 00:00 Eastern time (08:00 Kyiv time).

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

More than 75 million Americans voted early in the US presidential election. This represents almost half (48%) of the total number of voters in the 2020 election (154.6 million).

In states that provide voter registration data, Democrats so far have a slight lead, with 37.9% of the vote to 36.2% for Republicans.

Also, the results from the first precinct — the Dixville Notch settlement in New Hampshire — are already known.

As noted, four Republicans and two undeclared voters took part in the voting.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump received three votes each.

By tradition, all eligible voters in Dixville Notch gather at the now-defunct Balsams Hotel to cast their secret ballots.

After each vote, the votes are counted and the results announced immediately. This is several hours earlier than anywhere else in the US.

