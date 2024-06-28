US to start modernised HIMARS missiles production
US to start modernised HIMARS missiles production

modernised HIMARS missiles
GMLRS ER missiles have twice the range, which means a significant increase in the ability of HIMARS to destroy targets.

Points of attention

  • The release of advanced GMLRS ER missiles for the HIMARS system expands the ability to destroy long-range targets.
  • The US plans to produce 240 GMLRS ER missiles annually for $200 million, which indicates a significant production volume.
  • It is possible to obtain USAI missiles through the program for Ukraine, which allows you to purchase weapons directly from manufacturers.
  • The readiness of Finland and other countries to purchase missiles underlines the great interest in this modernized version.
  • Modernised GMLRS ER missiles have significant potential to improve Ukraine's defence capabilities and ability to conduct long-range operations.

The production of modernised missiles for HIMARS has begun

The Pentagon has granted permission to Lockheed Martin to produce GMLRS ER long-range precision missiles for the HIMARS and M270 missile systems.

According to the contract, the company will produce 240 missiles per year at a cost of $200 million. Military analyst Colby Badwar on the X social network noted that the budget for the fiscal year 2024 provided for the purchase of 120 GMLRS ER missiles for the US Army. The analyst noted that two options can be carefully considered here as to who the remaining 120 missiles could be for.

The analyst believes the US could sell GMLRS ER missiles to Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland or Australia. Moreover, Finland became the first customer of these long-range missiles; an agreement for $91 million was signed as early as 2022. Delivery of missiles under this contract is scheduled for 2025.

Otherwise, these missiles can be targeted at the USAI program, the "Ukraine Security Promotion Initiative" program. This program provides for purchasing weapons and military equipment directly from manufacturers.

According to the analyst, the price of one GMLRS ER missile this year is $540,000. In 2025, 510 missiles are planned to be produced, and their cost will drop to $480,000. Accordingly, they will become cheaper as production increases.

GMLRS ER missiles: what is known

GMLRS ER is an improved version of GMLRS missiles. Modernized missiles have twice the range and can hit targets at a distance of 150 km.

The modernised version received a larger engine and an increased level of manoeuvrability; the first tests of this missile took place in March 2021 and were successful.

