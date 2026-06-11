US strikes tanker in Gulf of Oman, killing three Indian citizens

Three Indian sailors, who were reported missing, were killed when the US military struck a tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
Points of attention
- Three Indian sailors were killed in a tanker attack in the Gulf of Oman by the US military, sparking diplomatic tensions.
- The US accused the tankers Settebello and Marivex of violating its blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.
US attacks tanker in Gulf of Oman: casualties reported
The Palau-flagged MT Settebello was attacked on Wednesday after the US military accused it of failing to comply with "directives from US military forces." There were 24 Indian crew members on board, of whom 21 were rescued.
After the attack on the ship, the Indian government summoned the deputy head of the US mission in Delhi.
The US military accused Settebello of violating the US blockade by "attempting to transport oil from Iran."
In a post on social media, US Central Command said the aircraft fired “precision munitions” into the tanker’s engine room “after the crew repeatedly refused” to follow instructions.
June 10, 2026
It is the second Indian-manned vessel to be attacked by the US this week. On Monday, US forces attacked the Marivex, also a Palauan-flagged oil tanker with an Indian crew, in the Gulf of Oman after it failed to comply with US instructions, US Central Command said.
The Indian government insists that "attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must stop."
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