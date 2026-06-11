US strikes Iran for second day in a row

The American military launched strikes on Iran for the second day in a row, trying to pressure Tehran to sign the agreement.
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- The US military launched strikes on Iran for the second day in a row to pressure Tehran to sign a favorable agreement.
- The strikes targeted key Iranian military facilities to set terms for a potential deal, not to restart a war.
- Reports indicate that the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran of significant blows and emphasized Iran's chance to make a good deal.
The US is striking Iran again
The strikes were reported by the Central Command (CENTCOM).
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters on June 10 during a visit to CENTCOM headquarters in Florida that "CENTCOM is going to be busy tonight because we are going to deliver a major blow to Iran."
CENTCOM subsequently informed X of the strikes that had been carried out.
June 11, 2026
A US official told Axios that all targets were in southern Iran and included air defense systems, radar systems, and drone command and control units.
Two people familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Trump met with his national security team on Wednesday afternoon to discuss military options, hours after he told reporters that the US was "going to hit them hard again today."
On the evening of June 9, the US struck Iranian radar and air defense sites in response to the downing of an American helicopter, but these strikes were calculated to avoid casualties and leave the possibility of a deal.
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