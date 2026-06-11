US strikes Iran for second day in a row
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World
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US strikes Iran for second day in a row

U.S. Central Command
The US
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The American military launched strikes on Iran for the second day in a row, trying to pressure Tehran to sign the agreement.

Points of attention

  • The US military launched strikes on Iran for the second day in a row to pressure Tehran to sign a favorable agreement.
  • The strikes targeted key Iranian military facilities to set terms for a potential deal, not to restart a war.
  • Reports indicate that the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran of significant blows and emphasized Iran's chance to make a good deal.

The US is striking Iran again

The strikes were reported by the Central Command (CENTCOM).

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters on June 10 during a visit to CENTCOM headquarters in Florida that "CENTCOM is going to be busy tonight because we are going to deliver a major blow to Iran."

Iran has a chance to make a good deal. They weren't ready to do it. Key sites in Iran will be bombed by the US. This is not to restart the war, but to set the terms of the deal.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

US Secretary of Defense

CENTCOM subsequently informed X of the strikes that had been carried out.

CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military surveillance, communications, and air defense facilities inside Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy units used precision-guided munitions against Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international merchant vessels transiting regional waters.

A US official told Axios that all targets were in southern Iran and included air defense systems, radar systems, and drone command and control units.

Two people familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Trump met with his national security team on Wednesday afternoon to discuss military options, hours after he told reporters that the US was "going to hit them hard again today."

On the evening of June 9, the US struck Iranian radar and air defense sites in response to the downing of an American helicopter, but these strikes were calculated to avoid casualties and leave the possibility of a deal.

Iran responded by launching a relatively small number of missiles and drones toward American bases.

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