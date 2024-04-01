US supplies Israel with over 2,000 powerful aerial bombs

The US has supplied Israel with more than 1,800 Mark 84 bombs and about 500 Mark 82 bombs, which are free-fall bombs but can be converted into precision weapons.

What is known about US aid to Israel

The bombs are part of an arms package that was approved for Israel years ago but is only now being implemented, two senior officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden told the newspaper.

The Mark 84 and 82 are free-fall bombs that can be converted to high-precision with a guidance kit that the US previously provided to Israel.

"These are bombs that can destroy entire neighborhoods," one official said of the MK84. Share

The delivery came after US officials said Israel had given Washington assurances it would use American weapons by the laws of war.

Israel receives $3.8 billion in military aid from the United States annually, but criticism of Washington's continued supply of arms to Israel has grown amid reports of a rising civilian death toll.

Differences between the US and Israel over the Rafah offensive

The Israeli army plans to launch a ground invasion of the city of Rafah near the border with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. This is the last settlement under the control of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

During a recent conversation with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown said the US "will not accept" massive civilian casualties in Rafah, given the number of civilian casualties in the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

Brown outlined Washington's proposal, which includes securing Gaza's border with Egypt with technological advances to prevent arms smuggling through the Philadelphia Corridor, isolating the city of Rafah and conducting spot raids, and establishing a joint command centre to coordinate targeted operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military is preparing to evacuate more than a million Palestinian civilians from Rafah.

Four days of protests demanding the resignation of the government began in Israel. Protesters demand early elections.