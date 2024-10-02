USAID allocated 825 million dollars to support Ukraine's energy industry this winter

On October 2, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially announced the allocation of $825 million to support Ukraine's energy system this winter. USAID administrator Samantha Power made a statement on this occasion during her visit to Kyiv.
Points of attention
- USAID is doing everything possible to help Ukraine protect its energy infrastructure from attacks by Russian invaders.
- In addition, the Agency is starting a 5-year rehabilitation program "Rehab for you".
- USAID also allocates funds for humanitarian aid and education in Ukraine.
- USAID administrator Samantha Power personally handed over new textbooks to Ukrainian schoolchildren in the Kyiv region.
USAID continues to actively assist Ukraine
It is important to understand that the indicated new financial assistance is twice as much as USAID allocated for the Ukrainian energy industry in 2023.
Samantha Power drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders began to attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine more and more often, because they want to use the cold weather as a weapon against the Ukrainian people.
Moreover, Samantha Power officially confirmed the start of the 5-year rehabilitation program for Ukrainians "Rehab for you", for which the agency allocated 13 million dollars.
She also reminded that, as of today, more than 250,000 people in Ukraine need rehabilitation support.
The new program will enable Ukrainians to recover from injuries and learn to live with new restrictions.
USAID also allocates funds for humanitarian aid and education in Ukraine
According to Samantha Power, it is about 237 million dollars, which will be allocated through USAID and the US State Department.
Samantha Power drew attention to the fact that the USAID team does not forget about supporting Ukrainian education.
Previously, with the assistance of the Agency, 3.2 million textbooks for elementary school students were already printed.
What is important to understand is that these textbooks cover science, social studies, art, and even foreign languages.
As Power notes, they were supposed to be reissued around the time when Putin launched a full-scale invasion (into Ukraine — ed.).
It is also worth noting that Samantha Power personally handed over some of the books to one of the lyceums in the Kyiv region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-