USAID allocated 825 million dollars to support Ukraine's energy industry this winter

On October 2, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially announced the allocation of $825 million to support Ukraine's energy system this winter. USAID administrator Samantha Power made a statement on this occasion during her visit to Kyiv.

USAID continues to actively assist Ukraine

It is important to understand that the indicated new financial assistance is twice as much as USAID allocated for the Ukrainian energy industry in 2023.

Samantha Power drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders began to attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine more and more often, because they want to use the cold weather as a weapon against the Ukrainian people.

That is why we allocated 825 million dollars for the energy system of Ukraine this winter. This is almost double what we invested last year. And these resources will now allow us to support those who repair, build capacity and protect critical infrastructure. Samantha Power USAID administrator

Moreover, Samantha Power officially confirmed the start of the 5-year rehabilitation program for Ukrainians "Rehab for you", for which the agency allocated 13 million dollars.

She also reminded that, as of today, more than 250,000 people in Ukraine need rehabilitation support.

The new program will enable Ukrainians to recover from injuries and learn to live with new restrictions.

Just arrived in Kyiv for my third visit since Russia's full-scale invasion.



In awe of the resilience of the Ukrainian people and eager to hear what more we can do to support them in their quest for freedom and independence. 🇺🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Bxenpy6OUn — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) October 2, 2024

USAID also allocates funds for humanitarian aid and education in Ukraine

According to Samantha Power, it is about 237 million dollars, which will be allocated through USAID and the US State Department.

This new funding will help provide essentials such as food, shelter and medical services for Ukrainians inside the country and displaced people abroad. Importantly, it will also help households prepare for the cold weather we are already experiencing today. Thermal blankets, bedding, winter clothes, explained the administrator of the US Agency for International Development. Share

Samantha Power drew attention to the fact that the USAID team does not forget about supporting Ukrainian education.

Previously, with the assistance of the Agency, 3.2 million textbooks for elementary school students were already printed.

What is important to understand is that these textbooks cover science, social studies, art, and even foreign languages.

As Power notes, they were supposed to be reissued around the time when Putin launched a full-scale invasion (into Ukraine — ed.).

But since Ukraine's resources have been depleted by the war and all its needs, students have been using outdated textbooks for the past few years. According to the Ministry of Education, these 3.2 million new textbooks will now be used by 20% of all schoolchildren in Ukraine. Samantha Power USAID administrator

It is also worth noting that Samantha Power personally handed over some of the books to one of the lyceums in the Kyiv region.