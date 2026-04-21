Vance made an emergency trip to Pakistan after Iran agreed to talks
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World
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Vance made an emergency trip to Pakistan after Iran agreed to talks

US and Iran decide to resume talks
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Source:  Axios

On the morning of April 21, US Vice President J.D. Vance flew to Islamabad for talks with Iran. This came after Tehran made it clear that it was willing to negotiate a possible agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • Despite the short time frame, there is hope for progress in the talks, with the possibility of extending the ceasefire agreed upon if there are signs of advancement.
  • The US and Iran are at a critical juncture, with talks potentially playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the Middle East and mitigating further conflict.

US and Iran decide to resume talks

According to anonymous sources of the Axios publication, Vance will arrive in Pakistan at the moment when the ceasefire period is finally exhausted.

Recently, US leader Donald Trump publicly threatened to launch a new campaign of bombing Iranian bridges and power plants if the war in the Middle East is not brought to an end.

Throughout April 20, the US president's team was waiting for a signal from Tehran that it would send its negotiating delegation to Islamabad.

Although it will not be easy to sign a final agreement in such a short time, the Trump team may agree to extend the ceasefire if it sees some progress.

In fact, Trump has already added one day to the truce: the two weeks previously agreed upon expire on Tuesday, and the US president said on Monday that the deadline would expire on Wednesday evening.

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