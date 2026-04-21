Vance made an emergency trip to Pakistan after Iran agreed to talks

On the morning of April 21, US Vice President J.D. Vance flew to Islamabad for talks with Iran. This came after Tehran made it clear that it was willing to negotiate a possible agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

US and Iran decide to resume talks

According to anonymous sources of the Axios publication, Vance will arrive in Pakistan at the moment when the ceasefire period is finally exhausted.

Recently, US leader Donald Trump publicly threatened to launch a new campaign of bombing Iranian bridges and power plants if the war in the Middle East is not brought to an end.

Throughout April 20, the US president's team was waiting for a signal from Tehran that it would send its negotiating delegation to Islamabad.

Although it will not be easy to sign a final agreement in such a short time, the Trump team may agree to extend the ceasefire if it sees some progress.