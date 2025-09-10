US President Donald Trump sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, except to prolong the war. He is also ready for deals with Moscow that are beneficial to Washington.

Vance said Trump is ready to be "economically friendly" with Russia

This was stated by American Vice President J.D. Vance.

The President (of the United States, — ed.) is very open with both the Europeans and the Russians that he sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, other than to continue the conflict. He wants the killings to stop. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

He claims that the head of the White House is ready for profitable economic agreements with Russia, relating to oil, gas, and minerals.

“The average American's take-home pay is going to go up by $10,000 in 4 years” @VP JD Vance breaks down the wide-reaching impact of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. pic.twitter.com/IgZprEdsCm — One America News (@OANN) September 10, 2025

According to Vance, a likely peaceful settlement would allow the United States to develop economic relations with Kyiv and Moscow, and "frankly, if we have better economic relations (...) that could be the best guarantee of long-term peace" in Eastern Europe.