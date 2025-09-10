Vance said Trump is ready to sign beneficial economic agreements with Russia
Vance said Trump is ready to sign beneficial economic agreements with Russia

Vance
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, except to prolong the war. He is also ready for deals with Moscow that are beneficial to Washington.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump is open to signing economic agreements with Russia that could benefit Washington and contribute to peaceful resolutions of conflicts.
  • American Vice President J.D. Vance highlights the importance of creating economic cooperation between countries like Russia, Ukraine, and the United States to ensure long-term peace in Eastern Europe.

Vance said Trump is ready to be "economically friendly" with Russia

This was stated by American Vice President J.D. Vance.

The President (of the United States, — ed.) is very open with both the Europeans and the Russians that he sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, other than to continue the conflict. He wants the killings to stop.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

He claims that the head of the White House is ready for profitable economic agreements with Russia, relating to oil, gas, and minerals.

According to Vance, a likely peaceful settlement would allow the United States to develop economic relations with Kyiv and Moscow, and "frankly, if we have better economic relations (...) that could be the best guarantee of long-term peace" in Eastern Europe.

If we had the best economic relations in Eastern Europe, that could be the best guarantee of long-term peace, because when you have good economic relations with people, you don't want to literally destroy that by starting another war. Let's create economic cooperation between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States and prepare the ground for long-term, lasting peace.

