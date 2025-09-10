US President Donald Trump sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, except to prolong the war. He is also ready for deals with Moscow that are beneficial to Washington.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump is open to signing economic agreements with Russia that could benefit Washington and contribute to peaceful resolutions of conflicts.
- American Vice President J.D. Vance highlights the importance of creating economic cooperation between countries like Russia, Ukraine, and the United States to ensure long-term peace in Eastern Europe.
Vance said Trump is ready to be "economically friendly" with Russia
This was stated by American Vice President J.D. Vance.
He claims that the head of the White House is ready for profitable economic agreements with Russia, relating to oil, gas, and minerals.
“The average American's take-home pay is going to go up by $10,000 in 4 years” @VP JD Vance breaks down the wide-reaching impact of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. pic.twitter.com/IgZprEdsCm— One America News (@OANN) September 10, 2025
According to Vance, a likely peaceful settlement would allow the United States to develop economic relations with Kyiv and Moscow, and "frankly, if we have better economic relations (...) that could be the best guarantee of long-term peace" in Eastern Europe.
