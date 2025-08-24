According to US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, the Russians have shown a willingness to be flexible on some of their demands regarding Ukraine.

Vance trusts Russia's words on Ukraine

For the first time in 3.5 years of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russians have made serious concessions, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

I'm not saying that the Russians have conceded everything. But they have conceded in recognizing the territorial integrity of Ukraine after the war. Share

According to Vance, the Russians have already admitted that they will not be able to establish a "puppet regime" in Ukraine. He recalled that the occupiers wanted this from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion.

They did show a willingness to be flexible on some of their basic demands. They discussed what was needed to end the war. Jay Dee Vance Vice President of the United States

However, Vance acknowledged that Russia does not want a ceasefire. He believes there are several reasons for this.