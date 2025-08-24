According to US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, the Russians have shown a willingness to be flexible on some of their demands regarding Ukraine.
Vance trusts Russia's words on Ukraine
For the first time in 3.5 years of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russians have made serious concessions, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.
According to Vance, the Russians have already admitted that they will not be able to establish a "puppet regime" in Ukraine. He recalled that the occupiers wanted this from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion.
However, Vance acknowledged that Russia does not want a ceasefire. He believes there are several reasons for this.
"We do not control Russia's actions; if we did, the war would have ended seven months ago," the US vice president assured.
