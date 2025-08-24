Vance believes Russia's words about the absence of encroachments on Ukraine's sovereignty
Vance believes Russia's words about the absence of encroachments on Ukraine's sovereignty

Vance
Читати українською
Source: NBC News

According to US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, the Russians have shown a willingness to be flexible on some of their demands regarding Ukraine.

  • US Vice President Jay Dee Vance trusts Russia's willingness to compromise on some of their demands regarding Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • Vance acknowledges Russia's recognition of Ukraine's territorial integrity after a long war and their concessions towards ending the conflict.
  • Despite showing flexibility, Russia does not desire a ceasefire according to Vance, who mentions reasons behind their stance.

Vance trusts Russia's words on Ukraine

For the first time in 3.5 years of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russians have made serious concessions, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

I'm not saying that the Russians have conceded everything. But they have conceded in recognizing the territorial integrity of Ukraine after the war.

According to Vance, the Russians have already admitted that they will not be able to establish a "puppet regime" in Ukraine. He recalled that the occupiers wanted this from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion.

They did show a willingness to be flexible on some of their basic demands. They discussed what was needed to end the war.

Jay Dee Vance

Jay Dee Vance

Vice President of the United States

However, Vance acknowledged that Russia does not want a ceasefire. He believes there are several reasons for this.

"We do not control Russia's actions; if we did, the war would have ended seven months ago," the US vice president assured.

