Vance said Russia's demands for peace talks were excessive

US Vice President J.D. Vance said the US wants Ukraine and Russia to start a dialogue between themselves. He also noted that the US wants to understand what Russia wants to end the war because it is making excessive demands to start negotiations.

Russia wants too much — Vance

J.D. Vance announced this during the Munich leaders' meeting in the US.

According to Vance, the United States is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to understand the demands of both sides to end the war.

We want Ukraine and Russia to agree on common principles so that they can start a dialogue with each other. This is important. Russia has many demands in order to start negotiations. We believe that they want too much. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

The US Vice President stated that Ukraine's position is important. The US is also trying to understand Ukraine's demands in order to start negotiations to end the war.

Vance said the gap between Russia's and Ukraine's demands still remains large.

But I'm positive about it. Ukraine has announced that it has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire. Russia has not. Russia believes that a 30-day ceasefire is not "in their strategic interests."

Therefore, the US is trying to move to other principles for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, besides a 30-day ceasefire, Vance said.

J.D. Vance said the United States is "disappointed" with both sides because, during direct talks with both sides, Russia and Ukraine "spend at least 30 minutes talking about the historical background" of the war Russia started against Ukraine. Vance said that "wars have a historical basis" and that to end the conflict, it is necessary to "move forward."