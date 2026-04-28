According to The Atlantic, discussions are currently underway in the White House about how truthfully the US Department of Defense describes the development of the situation in the war with Iran.

The Pentagon may be lying about the progress of the war against Iran

According to anonymous sources, Vice President J.D. Vance, during private discussions, voiced assumptions about a possible shortage of missiles and ammunition in the US military.

Moreover, for the first time, he doubted the veracity of the US Department of Defense's reports on the development of the war in the Middle East.

For example, Vance has repeatedly wondered whether Pentagon chief Pete Hegsett's team is downplaying the extent of the depletion of the US arsenal.

Importantly, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kaine remain steadfast. They continue to assert that supplies remain adequate and operations against Iranian forces are successful.

Despite this, recent internal assessments available to insiders confirm a significant reduction in stocks of key munitions, including air defense missiles and strike weapons.