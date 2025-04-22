Vatican publishes Pope Francis' spiritual testament

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis' spiritual testament states that he always entrusted himself to the Virgin Mary and offered to the Lord his sufferings, which befell him in the last years of his life, for peace in the world.

Pope Francis' spiritual testament:

In the name of the Holy Trinity. Amen.

Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching, and with a living hope for Eternal Life, I seek to express my cherished will only regarding the place of my burial.

I have always entrusted my life, my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of our Lord, the Most Holy Mary. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains may rest in the Papal Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary, awaiting the day of resurrection.

I wish that my last earthly journey would end in this very ancient Marian shrine, where I came to pray at the beginning and end of each Apostolic Journey, to entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother with trust and to thank Her for her tender and maternal care.

I request that a tomb be prepared for me in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salvation of the Roman People) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the attached appendix.

The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without special decorations and with a single inscription: "Franciscus".

The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by a charitable donation, which I have ordered to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary, for which I have given appropriate instructions to Archbishop Rolandas Makrytskas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.

May the Lord grant a well-deserved reward to those who loved me and who never ceased to pray for me. The sufferings that befell me in the last part of my life I offer to the Lord for peace in the world and brotherhood among nations.

House of Saint Martha, June 29, 2022