The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory has been going on for more than 2 weeks. Ukrainian journalists have been able to visit the settlements of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which were taken under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, on several occasions. They spoke with local residents to find out their opinions about what is currently happening in the region.

The population of Kurshchyna is shocked by the behavior of the soldiers of the Armed Forces

Residents of the city of Sudzha, which was captured by Ukrainian forces, are extremely active in communicating with media representatives.

They frankly admit to journalists that they consider the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to be "good and benevolent guys" who did not abandon civilians to their own devices, as the Russian authorities did.

The local population once again thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for the water and bread, as well as for the fact that they do not restrict movement in the city.

These are the guys! And they took us to the shops in cars. Nice guys. Very much, — Suzhanka Nina shares her impressions.

According to another local resident — Lyudmila — she could not have imagined that the soldiers of the AFU would be so polite and fair.

I did not think, however, that such an attitude would be. Well done guys, thank you. They give us water and ask if no one offends us. We are glad that they are here. They bring everything we need. It's just that they used to say that the Ukrainians will come, they will kill everyone here. I don't know, here I see — people, — said the woman.

The majority of Russians still do not want to admit their guilt against the background of the war against Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the residents of Sudzha interviewed by them are not in the mood to discuss the most important issues, namely: why the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine began, who started it and whom they currently support.

Civilians quite often answer abstractly, claim that they are "between heaven and earth", and also like to remember the times when there was no war at all.

We are not at war with you. We are neutral people, residents of Suji told journalists.

Despite this, the Russians began to criticize the Russian government more and more actively, because they finally realized that it has to sneeze at its citizens.