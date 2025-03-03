The European Commission intends to present a plan for rearmament of Europe to EU member states on March 4.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels during a press conference.

I am intensively preparing the European Council, together with the President (of the European Council — ed.) Kostyuk. Tomorrow I will inform the member states by letter about the plan for rearmament of Europe. We need a massive surge in defense spending, no questions asked. We want a lasting peace, but a lasting peace can only be built on force. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Von der Leyen said that strength begins with strengthening Europe itself. This is the aim of the plan she will present to EU member states tomorrow.