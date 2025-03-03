Von der Leyen to present emergency plan for rearmament of Europe
Von der Leyen to present emergency plan for rearmament of Europe

Source:  Ukrinform

The European Commission intends to present a plan for rearmament of Europe to EU member states on March 4.

The EС will present an emergency plan for the rearmament of the EU

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels during a press conference.

I am intensively preparing the European Council, together with the President (of the European Council — ed.) Kostyuk. Tomorrow I will inform the member states by letter about the plan for rearmament of Europe. We need a massive surge in defense spending, no questions asked. We want a lasting peace, but a lasting peace can only be built on force.

Von der Leyen said that strength begins with strengthening Europe itself. This is the aim of the plan she will present to EU member states tomorrow.

We would like to remind you that on March 6, a meeting of the Special European Council will be held in Brussels, during which the heads of state and government of the EU countries will focus on two main issues — continuing military assistance to Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities.

